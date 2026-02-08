BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 19,214 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,214 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
Xcel Energy News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Xcel Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Xcel doubled its two‑year data‑center contract target to 6 GW, signalling materially higher corporate demand that can drive long‑term generation and transmission revenue and support infrastructure recovery mechanisms. Xcel Doubles Two-Year Data Center Contracts Goal to 6 GW
- Positive Sentiment: A strategic Data Center Power Alliance with NextEra is being highlighted as changing Xcel’s investment story by expanding scale, customer access and project execution options — should improve visibility into long‑term load growth. How Xcel–NextEra Data Center Power Alliance At Xcel Energy (XEL) Has Changed Its Investment Story
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 profit rose ~22% as higher electricity demand from data centers (AI workloads) helped offset cost pressures, showing a structural tailwind for demand. Xcel Energy’s quarterly profit rises on AI-driven power demand
- Neutral Sentiment: Xcel reiterated FY2026 EPS guidance of $4.040–$4.160 (management maintained outlook), a range that sits marginally below some street estimates — guidance is stable but offers limited upside near term. Xcel Energy 2025 Year End Earnings Report
- Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call and slide deck emphasize strategic investments, data‑center traction and infrastructure recovery mechanisms — useful for medium/long‑term investors but unlikely to immediately reverse near‑term sentiment. Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates: Q4 revenue was $3.56B vs. analyst expectations near $3.77B, and reported operating/financing costs rose year‑over‑year — factors that pressure short‑term sentiment and valuation multiples. Xcel Energy Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates, Expenses Rise
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Xcel Energy Stock Performance
Shares of XEL stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.23. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.46.
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.
Xcel Energy Profile
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.
Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.
