BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 19,214 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,214 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.23. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

