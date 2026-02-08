BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.59 Million Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.2% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,277.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $198.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.53.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $202.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.10 and its 200 day moving average is $165.40. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 62.83%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

