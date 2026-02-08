BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 41,081 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,081 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workday by 12.4% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $237,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 85,398 shares in the company, valued at $17,933,580. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $199,710.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 35,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,012.16. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $162.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.76 and a 200 day moving average of $221.12. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.87 and a 52 week high of $281.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

