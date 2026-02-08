Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,018,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,811,000 after acquiring an additional 220,815 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 617,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,375,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,913,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,100,000 after buying an additional 38,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,477 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $119,090.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,896.39. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 191,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $16,830,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,023,550.32. This trade represents a 49.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,477 shares of company stock worth $26,703,912. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

IR opened at $98.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.08. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

