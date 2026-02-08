BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 3,452 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Vulcan Materials Trading Up 4.3%
NYSE VMC opened at $323.98 on Friday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $324.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.02 and a 200-day moving average of $293.78. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.
In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.81, for a total transaction of $2,146,279.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total value of $577,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 832 shares in the company, valued at $240,073.60. This represents a 70.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,653 shares of company stock worth $4,354,247. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.
Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.
