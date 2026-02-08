BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 90.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in GoDaddy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $218,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $424,376.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,548,439.04. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $886,880.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 399,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,065,076.02. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,615 shares of company stock worth $1,743,102. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDDY opened at $97.38 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.22 and a 1 year high of $214.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.21.

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

