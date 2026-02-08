BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 59,669 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,669 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 8.8% during the second quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 229,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,246,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,880 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 705.6% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Kenvue by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 766,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 310,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price objective on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.59. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 110.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kenvue

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $55,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,333,567.84. This represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.