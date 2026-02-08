BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $130.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day moving average is $95.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.79% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

