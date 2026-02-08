BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 751 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $865.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $788.57.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,400. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $785.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $757.29 and its 200 day moving average is $658.22. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $821.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

