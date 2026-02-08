BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 85,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $92.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $87.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $971,384.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 31,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,984.20. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $87,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,571.40. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,863,323 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

