BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 45,204 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,204 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Samsara by 6,078.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3,202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Samsara from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Samsara from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.73.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,360. This represents a 74.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,360. This represents a 74.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,054,011 shares of company stock valued at $103,745,232 over the last ninety days. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IOT opened at $25.39 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.The business had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: National marketing + product launch: Samsara rolled out an AI “Safety Coach” in a Super Bowl commercial and named NASCAR champion Jesse Love as the avatar — a high‑profile ad that raises brand awareness and highlights a new AI safety offering that could accelerate sales conversations with fleet customers. Read More.

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

