BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 151.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 52.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $579.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.88.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.46, for a total transaction of $1,576,150.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,936.24. This trade represents a 48.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,390,688. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $7,214,750. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $647.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $551.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $419.00 and a 1-year high of $648.28. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.47. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

