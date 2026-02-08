Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,284 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 250,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.5% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 216,892 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $6,231,307.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,748.44. This trade represents a 80.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 115,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $3,311,622.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,653.12. This represents a 70.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 422,060 shares of company stock valued at $12,254,965 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

