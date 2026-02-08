BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,031,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,653,086,000 after acquiring an additional 298,273 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $41,635,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 850,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,795,000 after purchasing an additional 165,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,031,000 after purchasing an additional 136,386 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $182.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.09 and a 1-year high of $271.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.71.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $2,341,661.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,520.76. The trade was a 62.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,969. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,451 shares of company stock worth $3,290,773. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

