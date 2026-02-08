Boot Barn’s (BOOT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

BOOT stock opened at $203.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.54. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $86.17 and a 1-year high of $210.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.79. The business had revenue of $705.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.71 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.10%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $229,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,926.58. The trade was a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 702.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

