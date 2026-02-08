North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Upgraded at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares set a C$28.00 price objective on North American Construction Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. ATB Capital set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.06.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$21.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.93. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$16.78 and a 1 year high of C$27.68. The company has a market cap of C$638.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$317.25 million during the quarter. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 15.24%. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd is Canada’s provider of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. The company has provided services to the oil, natural gas and resource companies.

See Also

