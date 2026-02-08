Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on CCK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCK

Crown Stock Down 1.0%

Crown stock opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Crown has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $115.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.31. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 29,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,047,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 411,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,213,380. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,995,549.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 96,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,782,877.82. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 64,754 shares of company stock worth $6,720,634 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 105.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.