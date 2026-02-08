McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $885.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $880.00 to $885.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $918.93.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $947.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $828.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $780.06. McKesson has a 1 year low of $583.55 and a 1 year high of $971.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,096.24. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

