Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) VP Sells $262,065.10 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP Robert Freda sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.95, for a total transaction of $262,065.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,989.65. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 5.0%

NYSE:CW opened at $649.45 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.88 and a 12 month high of $683.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $596.23 and its 200 day moving average is $550.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.78%.Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Trending Headlines about Curtiss-Wright

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.82%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Curtiss-Wright this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/Street metric previews point to upside risk to the upcoming Q4/Dec‑2025 report — estimates for key margins and segments suggest the company could beat headline numbers, supporting the rally and investor confidence in near‑term earnings momentum. Insights Into Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q4

Analyst/Street metric previews point to upside risk to the upcoming Q4/Dec‑2025 report — estimates for key margins and segments suggest the company could beat headline numbers, supporting the rally and investor confidence in near‑term earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (record Mar 26; payable Apr 13). This is a normal income item but the yield is small, so it’s unlikely to be a major driver alone. Curtiss‑Wright Declares Dividend

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (record Mar 26; payable Apr 13). This is a normal income item but the yield is small, so it’s unlikely to be a major driver alone. Negative Sentiment: Coordinated insider selling from top executives is the dominant negative catalyst: CEO, CFO, COO and multiple VPs/EVPs disclosed multi‑million dollar sales (filed Feb 4–5). The scale and timing of these disposals are pressuring sentiment and are likely the primary reason for intraday volatility despite positive fundamentals. Curtiss‑Wright Insider Exodus Sample SEC Form 4 (CEO sale)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $625.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.