Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) VP Sells $272,553.60 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP Gary Ogilby sold 435 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.56, for a total transaction of $272,553.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,485.76. This represents a 11.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $649.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $266.88 and a one year high of $683.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $596.23 and its 200 day moving average is $550.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Key Curtiss-Wright News

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.82%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Curtiss-Wright this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/Street metric previews point to upside risk to the upcoming Q4/Dec‑2025 report — estimates for key margins and segments suggest the company could beat headline numbers, supporting the rally and investor confidence in near‑term earnings momentum. Insights Into Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q4

Analyst/Street metric previews point to upside risk to the upcoming Q4/Dec‑2025 report — estimates for key margins and segments suggest the company could beat headline numbers, supporting the rally and investor confidence in near‑term earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (record Mar 26; payable Apr 13). This is a normal income item but the yield is small, so it’s unlikely to be a major driver alone. Curtiss‑Wright Declares Dividend

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (record Mar 26; payable Apr 13). This is a normal income item but the yield is small, so it’s unlikely to be a major driver alone. Negative Sentiment: Coordinated insider selling from top executives is the dominant negative catalyst: CEO, CFO, COO and multiple VPs/EVPs disclosed multi‑million dollar sales (filed Feb 4–5). The scale and timing of these disposals are pressuring sentiment and are likely the primary reason for intraday volatility despite positive fundamentals. Curtiss‑Wright Insider Exodus Sample SEC Form 4 (CEO sale)

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,611,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $603.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $607.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.33.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Featured Articles

