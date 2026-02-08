Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,870 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $98,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market bulls highlight an AI memory shortage that should lift margins and revenue as data‑center capex accelerates; some view the recent dip as a buying opportunity that preserves upside on robust FY2026 EPS growth. Read More.

Analyst and market bulls highlight an AI memory shortage that should lift margins and revenue as data‑center capex accelerates; some view the recent dip as a buying opportunity that preserves upside on robust FY2026 EPS growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms have raised price targets (examples include Mizuho and Phillip Securities), signaling strong conviction that HBM/DRAM tightness and Micron’s execution justify higher valuations. Read More.

Multiple firms have raised price targets (examples include Mizuho and Phillip Securities), signaling strong conviction that HBM/DRAM tightness and Micron’s execution justify higher valuations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage and deep‑dive pieces (Barron’s, Forbes, The Motley Fool) reinforce the bull case that Micron is a primary beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom and that multi‑year demand/supply dynamics support further gains. Read More.

Coverage and deep‑dive pieces (Barron’s, Forbes, The Motley Fool) reinforce the bull case that Micron is a primary beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom and that multi‑year demand/supply dynamics support further gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s announced large NAND/supply investments — notably the reported US$24B Singapore fab project — underpin long‑term capacity expansion and revenue growth tied to NAND and AI memory markets, though they raise capex. Read More.

Micron’s announced large NAND/supply investments — notably the reported US$24B Singapore fab project — underpin long‑term capacity expansion and revenue growth tied to NAND and AI memory markets, though they raise capex. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several valuation checks and think‑pieces note the stock’s rapid run (4x YTD in some windows) and debate whether AI tailwinds are already priced in — useful context for entry and sizing decisions but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Several valuation checks and think‑pieces note the stock’s rapid run (4x YTD in some windows) and debate whether AI tailwinds are already priced in — useful context for entry and sizing decisions but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: An analyst note cutting Nvidia HBM4 supply forecasts to zero (or sharply lowering expected HBM volumes) knocked sentiment by suggesting partner demand or supply timing risks that could weigh on near‑term revenue expectations. Read More.

An analyst note cutting Nvidia HBM4 supply forecasts to zero (or sharply lowering expected HBM volumes) knocked sentiment by suggesting partner demand or supply timing risks that could weigh on near‑term revenue expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Sumit Sadana sold ~25,000 shares (~$10.7M), which, together with post‑rally profit‑taking and unusual options activity, has amplified the pullback and investor caution. Read More.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.76.

Shares of MU stock opened at $394.69 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $455.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

In other news, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 11,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,471.70. This trade represents a 428.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

