Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,048,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,907 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.78% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $98,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 476.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of DFSD opened at $48.22 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

