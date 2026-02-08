Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $91,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,051,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,565,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 114,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 360,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 162,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 213,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,246 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0876 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

