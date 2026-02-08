Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $100.84 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXDFree Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,814 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.97% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $100,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2,695.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $45.15.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index. The fund may hold derivatives. FIXD was launched on Feb 14, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

