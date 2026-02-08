Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Crown Castle worth $98,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 47.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — Crown Castle topped AFFO/FFO and revenue consensus (FFO $1.12 vs. $1.07 estimate) and flagged stronger services revenue growth, which supports near‑term cash flow expectations. Article Title

NYSE CCI opened at $81.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.82. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $115.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. UBS Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.61.

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

