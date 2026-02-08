Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,198 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $100,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,919,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,586,000 after acquiring an additional 448,964 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,661.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after purchasing an additional 339,847 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,346,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,293,000 after purchasing an additional 317,681 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 405,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,610,000 after purchasing an additional 115,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24,734.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 74,202 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $291.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $298.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.10.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).

