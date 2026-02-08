Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839,269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.93% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $113,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.39 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2036 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

