Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Avery Dennison worth $105,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,017,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,757,842,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,646,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,871,000 after buying an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $174,425,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 967,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,820,000 after acquiring an additional 27,451 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $191.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.41. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 7.77%.Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

