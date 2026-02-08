Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Builders FirstSource worth $110,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Trading Up 3.6%
Shares of BLDR opened at $124.39 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.35 and a fifty-two week high of $159.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.
The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Builders FirstSource
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.