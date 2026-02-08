Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Builders FirstSource worth $110,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of BLDR opened at $124.39 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.35 and a fifty-two week high of $159.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

