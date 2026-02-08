Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,979 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.29% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $81,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 138,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $335.64 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $213.26 and a 52 week high of $336.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.29 and a 200-day moving average of $299.07.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

