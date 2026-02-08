Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $83,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP opened at $80.50 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14. The company has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

