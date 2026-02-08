Howard Hambleton Sells 2,000 Shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) insider Howard Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $355,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,475.90. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $181.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.55. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.51 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — FirstCash reported $2.64 EPS vs. $2.54 consensus and revenue of $1.06B vs. $1.01B expected; revenue rose ~19.8% year‑over‑year and the company posted record quarterly and full‑year operating results. These beats and strong margins support near‑term upside for the stock. View Press Release

Q4 results beat estimates — FirstCash reported $2.64 EPS vs. $2.54 consensus and revenue of $1.06B vs. $1.01B expected; revenue rose ~19.8% year‑over‑year and the company posted record quarterly and full‑year operating results. These beats and strong margins support near‑term upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42/share (ex‑dividend Feb 18; pay Feb 27) — the payout provides income support for shareholders and may attract income‑oriented investors; the reported yield is roughly 0.9%. Press Release: Dividend & Results

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42/share (ex‑dividend Feb 18; pay Feb 27) — the payout provides income support for shareholders and may attract income‑oriented investors; the reported yield is roughly 0.9%. Positive Sentiment: Retail footprint growth — the company added 28 new pawn locations in Q4 through acquisitions and openings, supporting revenue diversification and same‑store growth potential going forward. Business Insider: Expansion Details

Retail footprint growth — the company added 28 new pawn locations in Q4 through acquisitions and openings, supporting revenue diversification and same‑store growth potential going forward. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated trading volume — today’s volume is above the stock’s recent average, indicating higher investor attention but not directional proof by itself. (Background market data.)

Elevated trading volume — today’s volume is above the stock’s recent average, indicating higher investor attention but not directional proof by itself. (Background market data.) Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data appears anomalous — a published February entry shows short interest listed as zero shares (no change from prior), which likely reflects a reporting/data issue rather than meaningful short covering. Monitor future filings for clarity.

Short interest data appears anomalous — a published February entry shows short interest listed as zero shares (no change from prior), which likely reflects a reporting/data issue rather than meaningful short covering. Monitor future filings for clarity. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and previews — outlets published earnings previews and Q4 snapshots following the release; these provide context but contain no new material surprises beyond the company release. Houston Chronicle: Q4 Snapshot Benzinga: Earnings Preview

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 127.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. Zacks Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $217.00 price objective on FirstCash in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.40.

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

