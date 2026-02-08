Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 350.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
AVGO opened at $332.49 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Benchmark boosted their target price on Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $475.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.28.
View Our Latest Report on AVGO
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,189,900.76. This trade represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Hyperscaler CapEx jump supports multi‑year demand for Broadcom’s AI chips — Google and Meta signaled much larger 2026 CapEx plans, which investors view as direct upside to Broadcom’s TAM for TPUs/MTIA and other data‑center products. Broadcom and Nvidia Stocks Rise. How Google’s AI Spending Will Boost the Chip Makers.
- Positive Sentiment: Broad market tech rebound led by chip names boosted AVGO — a Friday surge in large‑cap semiconductors helped lift Broadcom as investors bought the dip after recent tech weakness. Dow jumps 1,000 points as Nvidia, Broadcom spark tech-led market comeback
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum narrative: Broadcom framed as a “Mag Seven” gatecrasher — positive press around Broadcom’s ability to challenge AI‑heavy megacap performance added to buying interest. Broadcom Rallies 6% to Challenge Magnificent Seven Dominance on Wall Street
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/support — Zacks moved Broadcom to a stronger rating, providing a fresh catalyst and third‑party validation for buyers. Zacks.com
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF flows and index construction may add steady demand — new ETFs and factor funds that include AVGO can create incremental bid but are not immediate earnings drivers. Big Tech Core: New Burney ETF Packs Apple, Nvidia, Google, Broadcom Punch
- Neutral Sentiment: Contrarian views and valuation debate continue — some analysts argue the market still misprices AVGO; useful for medium/long‑term investors but mixed for near‑term trading. Broadcom: The Market Is Likely Getting It Wrong
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term pullback concerns and analyst caution — recent coverage highlights that AVGO had pulled back earlier, and some analysts flag downside/earnings sensitivity, which keeps volatility elevated. Broadcom Stock Is Pulling Back. Here’s What Analysts Expect Next.
- Negative Sentiment: Periodic profit‑taking and headline volatility — several outlets explain why AVGO has traded down at times this week, underscoring that sentiment swings around AI narratives can reverse quickly. Broadcom (AVGO) stock trades down, here is why
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.