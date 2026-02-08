Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Silphium Asset Management Ltd

Silphium Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $332.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.62%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group set a $475.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.28.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

