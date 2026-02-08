Brien O’meara Sells 4,000 Shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) VP Brien O’meara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $542,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,521.51. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $135.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.48. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Positive Sentiment: Del Webb (Pulte’s active-adult brand) broke ground on two resort‑style communities in the Columbus, OH area — a sign of geographic expansion and ongoing community starts that could support future revenue and backlog growth. Del Webb Breaks Ground

Del Webb (Pulte’s active-adult brand) broke ground on two resort‑style communities in the Columbus, OH area — a sign of geographic expansion and ongoing community starts that could support future revenue and backlog growth. Positive Sentiment: PulteGroup announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share (annualized yield ~0.8%), reinforcing shareholder returns and signaling confidence in cash flow. Ex-dividend and record dates were disclosed with the payout scheduled for April. Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share (annualized yield ~0.8%), reinforcing shareholder returns and signaling confidence in cash flow. Ex-dividend and record dates were disclosed with the payout scheduled for April. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying (nearly 9,941 calls in one session, ~1,498% above typical volume) suggests some traders are positioned for further upside, but options flow can be speculative and short‑term. Options Volume Report

Unusually heavy call-option buying (nearly 9,941 calls in one session, ~1,498% above typical volume) suggests some traders are positioned for further upside, but options flow can be speculative and short‑term. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage/analysis highlights shifting fair‑value and street views on PHM; useful context for investors but not an immediate catalyst. Analyst/Valuation Story

Recent coverage/analysis highlights shifting fair‑value and street views on PHM; useful context for investors but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several executives disclosed sizeable open‑market stock sales this week (large supply from insiders can pressure sentiment): COO Matthew Koart sold 15,309 shares (~$2.08M). Koart Form 4

Several executives disclosed sizeable open‑market stock sales this week (large supply from insiders can pressure sentiment): COO Matthew Koart sold 15,309 shares (~$2.08M). Negative Sentiment: EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 14,220 shares (~$1.92M), reducing his stake ~17% — another notable insider liquidation. Sheldon Form 4

EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 14,220 shares (~$1.92M), reducing his stake ~17% — another notable insider liquidation. Negative Sentiment: VP Brien P. O’Meara sold 4,000 shares (~$542k), cutting his holding by ~31.7%. O’Meara Form 4

VP Brien P. O’Meara sold 4,000 shares (~$542k), cutting his holding by ~31.7%. Negative Sentiment: Insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares (~$14.9M), a ~14.4% reduction — the largest single insider sale reported and the most likely near‑term negative signal for sentiment. Marshall Form 4

Here are the key news stories impacting PulteGroup this week:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 20.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in PulteGroup by 55.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in PulteGroup by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 134,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $149.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised PulteGroup from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

