Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF $FDMO Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 18.79% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $104,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDMO opened at $84.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.71. The stock has a market cap of $633.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $88.11.

About Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

