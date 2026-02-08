Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $104.56 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of W.W. Grainger worth $104,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $721,202,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,916,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,627,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,853,714,000 after acquiring an additional 238,895 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 46.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,529,000 after acquiring an additional 140,869 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,060.13.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $1,198.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,038.94 and its 200 day moving average is $997.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $893.99 and a 52 week high of $1,204.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.71 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.54%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,523 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.81, for a total value of $14,128,119.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,929,232.22. This trade represents a 11.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.93, for a total value of $199,666.35. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,953.82. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 26,881 shares of company stock worth $26,157,155 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

