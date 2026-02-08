Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 218,503 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Aflac worth $101,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 188.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Evercore lifted their price target on Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 786 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $89,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,298.75. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,776,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 230,688 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,056. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 29,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE AFL opened at $117.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $119.32.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). Aflac had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 21.24%.The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Aflac News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Aflac this week:

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.