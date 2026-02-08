Truist Financial Corp Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $434,349.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 47,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,519.92. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Argus upgraded TROW to a “hold”, providing some support to the stock amid analyst churn. Zacks/Argus Upgrade

Argus upgraded TROW to a “hold”, providing some support to the stock amid analyst churn. Positive Sentiment: Company highlighted AUM growth and year‑over‑year revenue increase (helping offset the EPS miss), which reassures investors about underlying asset trends. Earnings Highlights

Company highlighted AUM growth and year‑over‑year revenue increase (helping offset the EPS miss), which reassures investors about underlying asset trends. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings transcript and call are available for detail review — useful for investors assessing fee margins, flows and forward guidance. Q4 Transcript

Full Q4 earnings transcript and call are available for detail review — useful for investors assessing fee margins, flows and forward guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options trading noted in the ticker, signaling elevated short‑term speculation/hedging activity around the stock. Options Activity

Unusually high options trading noted in the ticker, signaling elevated short‑term speculation/hedging activity around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $90 and maintained a “sell” rating, adding downward pressure by signaling weaker near‑term outlook. Goldman Sachs PT Cut

Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $90 and maintained a “sell” rating, adding downward pressure by signaling weaker near‑term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank trimmed its target to $100 and kept a “hold”, contributing to consensus PT compression. Deutsche Bank PT Cut

Deutsche Bank trimmed its target to $100 and kept a “hold”, contributing to consensus PT compression. Negative Sentiment: Multiple other shops lowered targets or ratings (JPMorgan to $106/underweight; TD Cowen to $97/hold; Evercore to $106/in‑line; KBW to $110/market perform) — the broad analyst downdrift increases downside risk until flow trends and margins clarify. Analyst PT Moves (Benzinga)

Multiple other shops lowered targets or ratings (JPMorgan to $106/underweight; TD Cowen to $97/hold; Evercore to $106/in‑line; KBW to $110/market perform) — the broad analyst downdrift increases downside risk until flow trends and margins clarify. Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes emphasize net outflows and the EPS miss in Q4 as the primary near‑term catalysts for further downgrades if flows remain weak. Seeking Alpha: Outflows & EPS Miss

NASDAQ TROW opened at $94.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.03). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.53%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

