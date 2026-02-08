Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $676,931,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 748.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,169,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,407,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $179,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,151,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corning from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corning from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Corning from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $122.56. The stock has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,860. This trade represents a 55.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $2,206,423.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,249. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,945 shares of company stock worth $6,072,986. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

