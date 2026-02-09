AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,236,000 after buying an additional 205,043 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,563,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.23.
Cisco Systems Stock Performance
CSCO opened at $84.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Cisco Systems Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $1,039,789.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,521.90. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $836,860.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 146,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,363.84. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.
In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.
