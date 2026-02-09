Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Has $13.91 Million Stake in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. reduced its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,058 shares during the quarter. RB Global accounts for approximately 3.4% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $13,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 53.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 857.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in RB Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 88,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in RB Global in the first quarter valued at about $4,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, Director Deborah Stein bought 1,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,260. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 20,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,385,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,370,435. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $117.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average is $107.78. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $119.58.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.65%.RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of RB Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on RB Global from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

