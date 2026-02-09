Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,031 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 341,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 25.2% during the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,452,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $739.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $610.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.18.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $549.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

