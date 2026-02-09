Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Position Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $23,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $950,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 74.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,563,000 after purchasing an additional 548,795 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,399,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,106,836. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $157.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $160.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

