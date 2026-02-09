Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 10,347 AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in AptarGroup by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 31.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.7% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, CAO Daniel Ackerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $1,818,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,256.61. This represents a 33.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $134.21 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.23 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.20 and its 200 day moving average is $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $962.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATR. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, January 9th. William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

