The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 51.3% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,634,629.83. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $172.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3%

TJX stock opened at $155.86 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $159.48. The firm has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.