Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,826 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,330,594,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 14,420.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after buying an additional 2,556,163 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,797,000 after buying an additional 2,541,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,847 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $170.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.65 and a 200-day moving average of $146.31.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 94.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane set a $191.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.16.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

