State of Wyoming Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

State of Wyoming lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 87.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,219 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,236,000 after purchasing an additional 205,043 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,563,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $836,860.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 146,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,363.84. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $9,023,538.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 704,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,431,026.90. This represents a 14.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.23.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $84.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

