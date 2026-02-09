Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Increased by Variant Private Wealth LLC

Variant Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.5% of Variant Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Variant Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Fifty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. AWS Q4 beat (CNBC)

AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets. Anthropic valuation (Business Insider)

Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets. Positive Sentiment: Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Tax law reduces Amazon tax bill (WSJ)

Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. CEO confidence (CNBC)

Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Ads MCP beta (Newsfile)

New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Negative Sentiment: CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading. $200B capex guide (Reuters)

CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and analyst pushback — Germany’s cartel office banned certain marketplace pricing controls and ordered repayments, adding regulatory risk; several firms also trimmed near‑term targets or flagged margin/cash‑flow risk tied to heavy capex. Germany antitrust (Reuters)

Amazon.com Trading Down 5.6%

AMZN opened at $210.27 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.