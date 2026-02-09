Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $3,816,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,553,645,000 after buying an additional 18,030,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,833,261,000 after buying an additional 12,904,969 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6,778.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,810,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,479,000 after buying an additional 6,711,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,334,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,714 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.23.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $84.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $12,760,942.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 281,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,887,068.88. This trade represents a 36.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 157,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,807.04. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

